Gov. Edwards signs proclamation moving elections back several weeks

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 3:37pm
BATON ROUGE

Today, at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
The Governor originally moved the elections on March 13.
The June 20, Presidential Preference Primary election is hereby rescheduled for July 11, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The July 25, election is hereby rescheduled for Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

