IRS pushed back national tax-filing date

The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17.

Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma and residents, however, still have a slightly longer time frame to file their taxes. People in those states were previously given a June 15 deadline to file and pay taxes because of the debilitating winter storm that swept through those states in February.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement Wednesday.

After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers.

On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

It’s also been a challenging time for the IRS. The tax collection agency was facing mounting pressure for more filing time — especially now that President Joe Biden signed a $1.9-trillion financial rescue bill packed with various tax-code changes.

The IRS has to put those changes into effect, especially one provision that waives federal income tax on the first $10,200 a person receives in jobless benefits. The exemption applies to households making up to $150,000 annually.

The IRS also has to distribute a third round of stimulus checks. By Wednesday, the IRS had already distributed 90 million economic impact payments, valued at more than $242 billion.

Last year, the IRS pushed the deadline to July 15 also due to the pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the IRS was under pressure to push the deadline back pretty much as soon as tax season started.

The IRS received 55.7 million individual income tax returns as of March 5. That’s 18 percent fewer returns than received on March 6, 2020. But at 22 days into the new filing season, the 55.7 million returns are almost 12 percent more returns than what the IRS received 26 days into last year’s filing season.

The May 17 deadline is the deadline to pay any taxes owed, and it is the deadline to submit a return. People can still get an extension to Oct. 15, but that’s only more time to send in a return and does not afford more time to pay taxes.

(The IRS can work out installment plans with taxpayers who can’t pay all their owed taxes at once.)

There is one caveat, however. The IRS notes the extended deadline only pertains to federal income tax payments. It doesn’t affect a state’s income tax deadline.

To date, the deadline to file Louisiana income tax returns is also May 17.