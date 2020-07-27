La. bar owners plan class action suit

Louisiana bar owners are planning to file a class-action law suit against the state.

The suit stems from Governor John Bel Edwards requiring all bars to shut down a second time.

A number of bar owners from across Acadiana recently met with lawyers at Quarter Tavern Bar in New Iberia to discuss the lawsuit.

Ty Boudoin, the owner of Quarter Tavern, has been quoted as saying, “We’re having as many local bar owners as we can get together. We have people here from Terrebonne parish, Lafayette parish, Iberia parish.”

According to Boudoin, he and other bar owners met with Governor Edwards’ attorneys last week about re-opening bars, but the meeting was not productive.

“We tried working with them. They don’t want to work with us, so we feel like this is our next step- the only step we can take,” he said.

Boudoin says he started working on the class action suit the Monday after Governor Edwards said all bars had to shut down again.

“He said on TV the good wouldn’t have to suffer for the bad, so why are we shut down? As you can see, 90% of my business is outside and yet he couldn’t give me an answer about why we’re closed,” Boudoin added.

The bar owners say all they want out of the lawsuit is to be allowed to open.

Boudoin stated, “We’re not taking money or anything out of this. All we want to do is open back up and be on the same playing field as everybody else. I can go to a restaurant right now. I can go to a casino. I can go to a bowling alley and sit at a bar and drink, yet you can’t come to a bar and sit outside and drink.”

Anyone interested in joining the lawsuit can contact Boudoin at 337-578-5298.