La. Guard to perform flyovers across state, hospitals

The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command is set to conduct a flyover of Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe area hospitals to honor first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, today.

The aviators are scheduled to send four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to fly over the hospitals in each region.

They are scheduled to be in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at approximately 11 a.m.; the Hammond area at approximately 11:10 a.m.; the Lafayette and Monroe areas at approximately noon; the Lake Charles area at approximately 1:30 p.m.; and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond; Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette; St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles; Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria; St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe; and Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport.