Report: 700 Louisiana businesses failed inspections for coronavirus restrictions

Records from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office show that nearly 700 restaurants, bars and other businesses failed inspections in July for violating the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

The records show the citations included face mask violations, tables being too close together, large group gatherings, exceeded capacities and self-serve buffet dining.

Officials announced last week that the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended the operating licenses of four businesses that were found to have repeatedly violated restrictions.

The state is cracking down on violators as Louisiana, which once appeared to successfully reduce the virus’ spread, now has among the nation’s highest per capita infection rates.