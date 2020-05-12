State bar exam rescheduled, reduced to single day event

The Louisiana Supreme Court and the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions have jointly announced that the three-day bar examination previously scheduled for July 20, 22 and 24, has been cancelled.

The LASCBA will now administer a one-day bar examination on two dates: July 27 and Oct. 10.

The one-day examination will be administered in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport on each date.

Seating capacity may be limited to ensure compliance with all available public health guidelines in place at the time of the administration of each exam.

Applicants will be given a choice as to their preferred date and location on the following priority schedule:

• first-time test-takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA; and

• repeat takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA.

The scope of the examination will also be reduced in light of the shortened testing time, and will be announced on the LASCBA’s website by Friday, May 15. This one-day, limited scope examination format will be used only for the July 27 and Oct. 10 administrations.

The application deadline for the one-day examinations is May 30. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible. If seating remains available for the Oct. 10 administration after the May 30 deadline, the Court and the LASCBA may announce an additional registration period for the October exam.

The LASCBA is continually monitoring all public health information, government requirements and recommendations, and will implement all required protocols for the safe administration of the exam for all involved, including applicants, administrators and proctors.

Applicants will be provided with information regarding required protocols in advance of each examination.

The LASCBA’s plan to proceed with a one-day examination in July and October is based on currently available public health information. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, that information may change and the Court and the LASCBA may consider other options, including cancelling either exam.

Applicants are expected to check the LASCBA’s website regularly for additional announcements regarding this matter.