Audubon Zoo named in top 10

According to USA Today, Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has been ranked by its readers among the Top 10 Zoos in North America.

Coming in at number six, the zoo is situated in historic Uptown New Orleans and is part of the Audubon Nature Institute.

It is named after famed nature lover and naturalist John J. Audubon and is home to over 2,000 animals on 58 acres of land.

The zoo features a re-creation of a Louisiana swamp filled with plants and animals from surrounding habitats, linking it to the state’s Cajun culture.

The zoo also recently debuted a nocturnal bat house and a new troop of Western lowland gorillas.

For more information about the zoo visit https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/zoo.