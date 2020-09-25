LaHouse re-opens to the public

After a temporary closure during the pandemic, the LaHouse Resource Center is now open by appointment only for self-guided touring and free publications for homeowners and housing professionals, especially those who need to restore or rebuild storm damaged homes.

LaHouse is a demonstration house and educational outreach program of the LSU AgCenter. It was built on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge to provide a one-stop source of research-based information on solutions to the challenges of the Gulf region climate, natural hazards and environment, featuring low-cost to premium options.

Visitors can explore its point-of-feature signage, cut-away reveals, models, product displays, resource library and many free educational publications to learn about how to make a home disaster resilient, energy-efficient and a healthy place to live and enjoy in comfort. These features contribute to a high-performance home — one that offers low energy costs, high quality, peace of mind and healthy, convenient living.

To schedule your time to visit LaHouse, call 225-578-7913. There is currently a limit of six visitors at a time, and face coverings are required. Touring hours are Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

LaHouse is a free public service of the LSU AgCenter. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested and appreciated to help support its educational activities.

Whether or not you can explore LaHouse in person, there is a wealth of information online at www.lsuagcenter.com/LaHouse, www.youtube.com/mylahouse and www.facebook.com/mylahouse.

The website includes a special Flood Recovery section and the My House/My Home collection of home planning checklists and articles. The LaHouse YouTube channel includes videos about getting a storm-ready roof, flood recovery tips, building a “wash-n-wear” house, a LaHouse tour guide video collection and more.

If planning a new home or major renovation, the “Building Hour High Performance Home – Gulf Region Homeowners Guide” is available in print at LaHouse and can be ordered online for $15.