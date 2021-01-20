‘Fast Forward’ program seeks to better prepare Louisiana high school students

Leaders of Louisiana’s public schools, colleges and universities are launching an ambitious program to remake high schools, end the “wasted” senior year and better prepare students for college or a career.

The program, called “Fast Forward,” would allow juniors and seniors to spend most of their time earning an associate degree taking classes at a community or technical college, a state-approved satellite campus or taking part in an apprenticeship.

We know that the entry point of work now is seldom the high school degree,” state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said. “The entry point of work also requires a credential, an apprenticeship, an associate degree or a professional degree.”

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said the overhaul is nothing short of a bid to reimagine what a high school looks like.

“We need it because we need to make sure that high schools are more relevant to today’s students,” Reed said. “It can be a real game changer.”

One of the driving forces behind the push is the tiny number of high school students who earn associate degrees while in high school – 159 out of 42,650 graduates in the latest tally.

“It is not even a third of a percent,” Brumley noted.

Louisiana also has long had low numbers of students who take classes for both high school and college credit – dual enrollment – amid problems on how to finance them and make them accessible to students in rural areas.

Barely 1 in 5 high school juniors and seniors were pursuing college classes in high school in the most recent count.

At the same time, only 40% of high school seniors take a full course load.

Reed said the new options addresses the issue of the “wasted senior year.”

The plan would give students three options that would drastically change their third and fourth years of high school.

One would allow students who pursue a career and technical education diploma – called Jump Start – to earn a technical associate degree on college campuses with courses that also earn them high school credits.

Another option would let students who plan to attend a four-year university earn an associate degree that would allow them to start college as juniors.

The third path would let students pursue an apprenticeship approved by the Louisiana Workforce Commission that would put them on the path to a substantive job after high school.