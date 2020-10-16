$62.7M in unclaimed property returned

Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16pm
BATON ROUGE

State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that the Louisiana Department of Treasury shattered previous records by returning $62.7 million in Unclaimed Property money during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
In the previous fiscal year, Treasury returned $51.8 million.
“We continue to find new ways to reunite people with Unclaimed Property money. I’m especially pleased that we set a new record during a pandemic, when people and businesses really needed this money.”
Each year millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property.
To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at www.latreasury.com

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020