76.5% of La. school districts provide full in-person learning

Wed, 03/17/2021 - 12:01pm
BATON ROUGE

Louisiana school districts that offer in-person learning to all grades made up 76.5 percent of the total as of Feb. 22, the sixth-highest share among all 50 states, according to an online instructional tracker developed by the American Enterprise Institute.
Among the remainder of the Louisiana districts, 19.1 percent were classified as hybrid, while 4.4 percent had fully remote instruction, according to the instructional tracker, which was created in partnership with Davidson College.
Florida ranked No. 1 in the findings with 98.5 percent of its school districts offering in-person learning.
The Acadia Parish School System offers in-person learning at 100 percent of its schools.
Also in the top five were Nebraska, 83.7 percent; Alabama, 82.7 percent; Kansas, 80.8 percent; and Missouri, 77.2 percent.
Rounding out the top 10 behind Louisiana were Arkansas, 73.9 percent; Georgia, 72.9 percent; Alaska, 66.7 percent; and Texas, 64.9 percent.
Fully in-person districts are defined as allowing students in all grades to have in-classroom instruction. Hybrid districts provide in-person instruction for only a portion of each week or only certain grades.
And fully remote districts mandate online instruction for all grades, with the exception of some small groups.
The study found that 19.1 percnet of Louisiana’s school districts were hybrid and 4.4 percent were fully remote
Those operating the tracker tool said the project aims to gauge the 8,500 districts’ reopening plans and how they are changing as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.

