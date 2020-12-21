BESE elects first all-woman slate of board officers

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its board officers for 2021.

Members re-elected District 3 BESE member Sandy Holloway president; elected District 2 member Kira Orange Jones vice president; and elected District 5 member Ashley Ellis secretary-treasurer, marking the first time the state’s top education board has elected an all-women leadership slate in its 46-year history.

“I am honored, once again, to serve as BESE president and I am grateful to my fellow board members for entrusting me to this position,” said Holloway. “It has been a privilege to represent our board, educators, students and the families of Louisiana over the past year and through one of the most challenging school years our state has ever faced.

“I am encouraged to serve with two other amazing leaders on this all-women leadership team and am looking forward to the exciting and valuable work ahead that we can all achieve together to further choice, accountability, and child-centered policies that support our students and families.”

“I am excited to be able to fulfill this exciting leadership role at a time when our students and families need our guidance and support through these unprecedented times,” said Orange Jones.

“As one of the senior elected members of the Board, I hope to bring my experience and the trust I have built with my fellow members to double down on our efforts to address persistent gaps and inequities within our current education system.

“We know that we have work to do in our state if we hope to emerge as a leader in education. I believe in our students, our teachers, and our schools, and we are excited to move this vital work forward.”

“As a lifelong educator and current administrator, I am appreciative of my fellow board members for electing and supporting leaders who have served time in the classroom, are deeply connected to students and educators, and who understand the policies and work we continue to move forward,” said Ellis.

“My election to this position shows a desire to continue to elevate the voices and expertise of educators like myself and my colleagues, and for that I am extremely grateful.”

BESE is the administrative policymaking body for elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana.