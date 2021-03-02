Cleco’s chief human resources and diversity officer listed among Top 100 Diverse Leaders in Energy

Normanique Preston, Cleco’s chief human resources and diversity officer, was named a Top 100 Diverse Leader in Energy by the Energy Diversity & Inclusion Council.

The council, whose mission is to build an inclusive culture within the energy industry, announced the top leaders during their 2021 virtual Energy Inclusion Conference from Feb. 23 through Feb. 25, which will bring together various sectors across the utility industry to identify best practices and pitfalls when tackling diversity and inclusion (D&I) issues.

“We are honored to present Normanique with the ‘Top 100 Diverse Leaders in Energy’ award,” said Dennis Kennedy, founder of the Energy Diversity and Inclusion Council. “This award recognizes Normanique’s outstanding journey and accomplishments as a diverse leader.

“She’s developing, growing and improving diversity, equity and inclusion in her organization and in the corporate world. Please join us in congratulating her inclusive leadership approach, innovation and vision in the D&I arena.”

The Top 100 Diverse Leaders in Energy is a select group of individuals from diverse fields who exhibit exceptional leadership qualities. The focus of the award is to give prominence to the accomplishments of men and women who exceed the scope of what is expected in their organizations and communities.

The award is open to upper level executives who are well-respected in their organizations. Recipients of the award undergo a rigorous nomination and selection process.

“To receive this recognition from your industry and peers is an honor,” said Preston. “We’re working to make Cleco a more diverse and inclusive workplace because it’s the right thing to do, and our efforts are being noticed.”

“I am proud of the work Normanique and our team are doing to hire more diverse employees and build a more inclusive work environment,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings, LLC. “At Cleco, we believe this strategy will lead to better employee engagement, more innovation and higher customer satisfaction, all of which will make Cleco an even stronger company.”

Preston joined Cleco in August 2018 as vice president of human resources. A year later, she was promoted to chief human resources and diversity officer.

Under her leadership, Cleco has established a D&I council, signed a CEO pledge with specific actions the company will take to advance D&I in the workplace and established its Power of a Promise Scholarship Program with a local community college to help economically disadvantaged female and minority students attend college.

In addition to overseeing Cleco’s D&I strategy, Preston is responsible for corporate communication and a full range of human resources functions, including talent acquisition, learning and organizational development, compensation, benefits, human resources business partners, human resources information systems, workforce planning, labor relations and payroll.

She has worked in the energy industry for over 20 years.

