Edwards appoints ATC commissioner, deputy commissioner

Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Ernest P. Legier Jr. commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC).

Legier has been serving as acting ATC commissioner since June.

In addition, Gov. Edwards has appointed former state representative Terry C. Landry as deputy commissioner of ATC.

Legier has worked with ATC since 2016, when he joined the office as supervising attorney. He served later as chief of staff and deputy commissioner. Legier’s private-sector experience includes more than 20 years practicing law and tenures as executive director of Orleans Parish Hospital Service District A and vice president of business development for the American Arbitration Association.

He earned a B.A. in political science from the University of New Orleans and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University of New Orleans. He will complete his MBA from UNO in December 2020. Legier is a veteran of the Louisiana Air National Guard.

“I’m pleased to make these announcements today and look forward to working with both Ernest Legier and Terry Landry,” said Edwards. “I have every confidence that their experience, knowledge and leadership will build upon the agency’s effective regulation of the alcohol and tobacco industries.”

“I thank Gov. Edwards for this opportunity to continue working with the dedicated men and women of ATC,” Legier said. “I share their commitment to maintaining the integrity of Louisiana’s alcoholic beverage and tobacco industries through the impartial and just enforcement of the state’s laws.”

Landry is a former state lawmaker who represented House District 96, including parts of Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, from 2011 to 2019.

His long career in public service also includes duty in the U.S. Army, the New Iberia Police Department and Louisiana State Police (LSP), where he made history as the first African-American superintendent.