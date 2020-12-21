Fantasy sports betting regs OK’d

Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:26pm
BATON ROUGE

Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to regulations governing fantasy sports betting in the 47 parishes that approved it two years ago, setting in motion the process for approving operators so the competitions for online cash prizes can begin.
The rules devised by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the attorney general’s gaming division won unanimous backing from the House and Senate committees that oversee gambling laws.
In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites such as DraftKings and FanDuel charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners.
Voters in nearly three-quarters of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed in the November 2018 election to legalize fantasy sports betting. Lawmakers have since set the tax rates and the regulatory process governing the activity. The more detailed rules were set with Wednesday’s vote.
Among the many regulations, operators of fantasy sports contests have to be licensed by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Participants in the competitions have to be at least 21 years old. And the imaginary teams can’t involve participants in high school or youth sports events.
There are extensive audit and reporting requirements. Players will have to register to participate in the betting.
Though the games only will be permitted in parishes where voters authorized it, anybody will be able to log into the online sites if they travel to those parishes.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020