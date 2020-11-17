Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back home after 2-day hospital stay

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards returned to his home in Gonzales on Sunday after spending two nights in a Baton Rouge hospital with shortness of breath caused by a common head cold, according to a close family friend.

Edwards, 93, the only person to serve four terms as Louisiana’s governor, was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center after being taken there by ambulance Friday.

He tested negative for both coronavirus and pneumonia as well as the flu, said Bob D’Hemecourt, a longtime close friend.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” said Leo Honeycutt, another family friend, who is the author of Edwards’ authorized biography.

D’Hemecourt, who spoke with Edwards’ wife, Trina, said Edwards had felt ready to come home Saturday, but doctors suggested he stay a second night because his symptoms persisted, D’Hemecourt said.

“We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern,” Trina Edwards said in a statement. “He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.”

Edwards returned home Sunday morning and was resting before watching the Saints game Sunday afternoon, D’Hemecourt said.