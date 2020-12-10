Governor: State set to receive 79,000 doses of COVID vaccine

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at the White House Coronavirus vaccine summit that he expects the state will have 79,000 vaccine doses during the first two weeks of distribution and the first 39,000 could arrive this week.

Edwards says healthcare workers at hospitals and then nursing home residents will get the first shots.

“We want to promote the confidence of the people that this is going to be a safe and effective vaccination they’re going to want to have. So you’ve got to have a good plan in order to foster that confidence,” said Edwards.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give emergency approval to the Pfizer vaccine when they meet today. Edwards says once the state receives its first shipment, they would be used within two days, with first priority to hospital workers.

“With medical personnel, not just doctors, nurses and therapist, for sure them, but also people who clean the rooms, who deliver the food, anybody who directly or indirectly can be exposed to those with the virus and contract the disease in those hospital settings, including our EMS workers,” said Edwards.

The Louisiana Department of Health said 73,000 people who live or work in long-term care facilities are included in the first phase of the vaccine rollout, which is expected to stretch into January.

Edwards says the state also plans to reach underserved communities. He said the state already has a head start with the mass flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing.

“We have contracted with strike teams to go into specific zip codes. Just like we targeted certain areas that we knew needed to be tested, we’re targeting certain areas that we know we’re going to have to go into with strike teams to administer these vaccinations,” said Edwards.

Governors from Texas, Tennesee, and Florida also discussed their plans at the White House even.