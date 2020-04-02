Higgins announces coastal restoration funding for Louisiana

The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced it will award Louisiana $155.7 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) revenue-sharing funds.

In a release, Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, said the funding, which is derived from offshore energy production, will be used to finance coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana.

The State of Louisiana will administer $124,574,775.95, and the remaining $31.14 million will be administered by 19 parishes.

Six parishes in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District will receive funds:

• Calcasieu Parish, $1,638,988.85;

• Cameron Parish, $2,092,861.04;

• Iberia Parish, $1,636,190.83;

• St. Martin Parish, $1,160,080.96;

• St. Mary Parish, $1,364,113.38; and

• Vermilion Parish, $1,618,586.88.