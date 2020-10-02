Article Image Alt Text

Rep. Jack McFarlain, R-Winnfield, asks questions of state health officials in this 2017 file photo.

House advances bill to spend $15M for public defenders

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:47pm
David Jacobs, The Center Square
BATON ROUGE

Louisiana legislators on Tuesday advanced a bill that would shift $15 million from the health department to the Louisiana Public Defender Board.
The money would be used to buy office space, which supporters said would allow the board to shift other resources into providing legal defense for people who can’t otherwise afford representation.
“This is a game-changer,” said Remy Starns, who heads the public defenders board. “It’s like giving us money every month.”
Starns said the board spends about $1.2 million every year in rent. Purchasing space with state dollars would allow the board to use that money for other needs.
Officials generally agree the state’s public defense system is underfunded, despite a recent $48 million state appropriation.
The American Bar Association in 2017 reported that while 1,769 fulltime public defenders were needed to provide “reasonably effective” counsel for the state’s average annual case load, only 363 were employed.
The state has 42 public defense districts. Hurricane Laura destroyed the office in Calcasieu Parish, while others have been evicted from their offices or are at risk of being evicted, officials said.
“Every one of us has a constitutional obligation to provide for public defense,” said Rep. Jack McFarland, a Jonesboro Republican.
Lawmakers advanced the proposal with the stipulation that the public defender board would present its plan for how the money would be used to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.
Tuesday’s House Appropriations meeting gave a brief preview of some of the areas for which lawmakers will seek money during the special session that started Monday.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne mentioned cybersecurity, the Pennnington Biomedical Research Center, and the fund used to attract major events such as the Super Bowl and the Final Four.
Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, said there is a critical need to help centers that serve people who are developmentally disabled.
Some are at risk of shutting down as early as next month, he said. Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, said delivering the same services in a more individualized setting would cost the state more.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020