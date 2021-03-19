LED touts Louisiana Gramy, Oscar recognitions

State economic development officials are celebrating the fact that six Louisiana acts won Grammy Awards on Sunday in categories ranging from jazz to blues and gospel. Sixteen Louisiana acts were nominated for 23 Grammy Awards, Louisiana Economic Development said.

Four Academy Award nominations were announced Monday for two Louisiana-made motion pictures, and four additional Oscar nominations went to Louisiana-based artists for other projects.

“One Night in Miami,” which filmed in LaPlace, New Orleans and Thibodaux, picked up three Academy Award nominations. The production reported $13.9 million in Louisiana spending, including $4.5 million in Louisiana resident payroll, LED said. “Greyhound,” the World War II drama filmed in Baton Rouge aboard the USS Kidd and at Celtic Studios, was nominated for Best Sound after spending more than $31.6 million in Louisiana, including $6.34 million in Louisiana resident payroll.

Louisiana subsidizes film and music production, which benefits communities where the spending takes place and supports the state’s cultural economy, supporters said. The programs can be controversial when state finances are tight, particularly the film industry incentive program, which can cost up to $180 million in a fiscal year.