Louisiana’s CTE plan among latest approved by U.S. Dept. of Education

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has announced the Department has approved Louisiana’s career and technical education (CTE) state plan.

Louisiana joins Arizona, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin as the latest to have their CTE plans approved under the new, bipartisan Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), which was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on July 31, 2018.

“Thanks to the president’s leadership, the new career and technical education law gives local leaders the flexibility to make investments in the highest impact areas of local need,” said Secretary DeVos. “We know many well-paying, in-demand jobs require CTE training but not necessarily a college degree and the associated debt. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted the need for all education to be tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, more nimble, and relevant to 21st century realities.

“High-quality CTE programs are a critical way to help learners of all ages and get our economy back up and running at full speed.”

Perkins V encourages states and territories to expand opportunities for every student to access educational opportunities that will put them on the path to success. Each state and territory crafted a plan to fulfill its promise of offering a robust CTE option for students following consultation with its key constituents representing education and workforce, business and industry, and parents and community partners.

To date, 25 Perkins CTE plans have been approved by the Secretary.

The following are some of the noteworthy elements from Louisiana’s approved plan. Additional details about each approved plan can be found on the Department’s website.

• Partners with business and industry by aligning career and college readiness programs to meet industry needs and increases degrees and certifications attainment in high-demand fields.

• Provides high school graduates up to two years of skill or occupational training to be pursued at an accredited postsecondary institution that offers a CTE certificate/diploma through a state scholarship program.

• Provides financial assistance through its Next Steps Scholarships for adult education graduates to enroll in state community and technical colleges.