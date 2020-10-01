Louisiana Farm to School Program launches new educational website

The LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Farm to School Program has launched Seeds to Success, a project offering free educational resources on agriculture and nutrition.

The materials are available online at www.seedstosuccess.com. They include growing guides for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, lesson plans and activities tied to Louisiana curriculum standards, along with information on careers in agriculture, food and related fields.

Users can create an account on the website to develop personalized curricula and to add places, events and organizations to community resource pages. Louisiana teachers can also use their accounts to request free seed packets, windowsill grow boxes and classroom container gardens in 2021.

Seeds to Success has also created a Facebook group for Louisiana gardeners and teachers to connect and engage in an open, interactive forum.

“They’ll be able to ask and answer gardening questions, exchange tips on lesson plans and activities, share valuable resources, favorite recipes and much more,” said Johannah Frelier, Farm to School Program manager.

For more information, email louisianafarmtoschool@agcenter.lsu.edu.