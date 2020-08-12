Low bankruptcy filing rate across La. not expected to last

Despite the economic hardships created by the pandemic, bankruptcy filings so far this year, both locally and statewide, are significantly lower than they’ve been for the past five years.

Statistics from the American Bankruptcy Institute show there were just 550 bankruptcy filings from January through July in the U.S. Middle District, which comprises the nine parishes that make up the Capital Region.

That’s nearly 38 percent fewer than the 880 filed during the same period in 2019, 36 percent fewer than the same period in 2018 and 40 percent fewer than in 2015.

The vast majority of the filings have been noncommercial, which is typical of bankruptcy filings in general. Of the 550 filings so far this year, only 20 were commercial filings; of those, only six were chapter 11 filings. The rest were filed by individuals.

Statewide statistics mirror the local trends. So far this year there have been 4,743 filings, mostly by individuals, which is 37% fewer than in the first seven months of 2019 and 38 percent fewer than during the same period in 2018.

But while the data is encouraging, experts do not expect the positive trend will last. Local bankruptcy attorneys believe the reason there hasn’t been more carnage from the pandemic so far is because of the generous federal relief packages passed by Congress earlier this year.

“We are seeing businesses that have been propped up by PPP loans and the EIDL,” says veteran Baton Rouge bankruptcy attorney William Steffes.

“When that money runs out, I think you’re going to see a big uptick.”

Nationally, bankruptcy experts and economists are saying much the same thing.

They predict a wave of filings beginning in the late fall and lasting, by some estimates, through 2022.

Though things may not be as bad as worst-case scenarios project, the current impasse in Congress over a fourth massive stimulus package suggests businesses and individuals as well as state and local governments face a rough road ahead.

“There’s not much going on in oil and gas or, really, anywhere in the economy,” Steffes says. “So I think things are going to get worse before they get better.”