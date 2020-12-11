LSU’s E.J. Ourso College named a 2021 ‘Best Business School” by The Princeton Review

LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business is one of the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review.

The company has reported its “Best Business Schools” for 2021 ranking lists in two classifications, and the Flores MBA Program was included as one of 244 on-campus MBA programs that the company recommends to prospective students.

“As the flagship graduate program of the E. J. Ourso College of Business, the Flores MBA Program promotes a rigorous, career-oriented business foundation for our students,” said LSU Flores MBA Program Director Dana Hart.

“Our accomplished students represent the college well through their professionalism, collaborative spirit and career success. When our MBA students graduate, they join a prestigious, worldwide alumni network.

“They proudly represent the exceptional brand and legacy of the E. J. Ourso College and continue to give back their time to enhance our students’ academic and career development.”

“We strongly recommend these schools for their outstanding MBA programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor in chief. “Each school we selected offers stellar academics as well as robust experiential components.

“We do not tally a hierarchical mega-list of best b-schools overall because our goal, for the 25+ years we’ve conducted this project, is to help MBA applicants identify the business schools best for them. Our multiple categories of ranking lists are designed to help them do just that.”

The Princeton Review tallied its 18 lists for 2021 based on data from its surveys of nearly 24,000 students enrolled in MBA programs at 369 schools, and of administrators at those schools.

Six of the lists were based solely on data from student surveys. Eleven were based on data from student and administrator surveys. One was based solely on data from administrator surveys.

You can find the full list of The Princeton Review’s “Best Business Schools for 2021” at https://www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.

