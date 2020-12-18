No La.-based drawings Christmas Day; Mega Millions drawing still on

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has announced that there will be no Pick 3 or Pick 4 drawings held on Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

The drawing for Mega Millions, a multi-state jackpot game, will be conducted as regularly scheduled on that day.

In accordance with Lottery policy, no drawings for Louisiana-based games take place on Christmas Day or Easter Sunday. While Lottery offices are open by appointment only for prize payment, they will be closed in observance of the holidays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 24-25) as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec. 31 – Jan. 1).

Tickets for the daily games Pick 3 and Pick 4 that are purchased after the draw close on Christmas Eve on Thursday, Dec. 24, will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Advance plays on Pick 3 and Pick 4 will not be available for Friday, Dec. 25. Also, Dec. 25 will be skipped on any Pick 3 or Pick 4 multidraw tickets, with the number of draws remaining accurately reflected on the ticket.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. For security purposes, players are strongly encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately after purchasing.

The Lottery also encourages anyone who has a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867.