Online Project Management certificate program launches at L.C.

The Division of Business at Louisiana College has welcomed its first cohort of students into a Project Management certificate program this fall.

The Project Management Certificate Program (PMC) is a 100% online stand-alone credential designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and abilities to be competent project managers and, if so desired, to attempt passing the PMI certification examinations.

LC’s program addresses all of the Professional Management Institute’s performance areas: Initiating the Project, Planning the Project, Executing the Project, Monitoring the Project, and Closing the Project. Best of all, it can be completed in 12 months or less.

“The addition of the Project Management Certification Program continues the College’s priority for establishing academic programs which directly contribute to job creation and the economic growth of Central Louisiana,” said President Rick Brewer. “Providing this academic option for both Louisiana College’s undergrad and non-traditional students is relevant and much-needed.”

Central Louisiana Economic Develop Alliance (CLEDA) President & CEO Jim Clinton said this new program will support both existing business in the region but add to business development, as well.

“CLEDA is excited to see Louisiana College’s addition of the Project Management Certificate Program,” Clinton said. “This much-needed capability will support both Central Louisiana’s existing manufacturing base and our efforts to recruit new businesses to the region. Our existing businesses tell us that these kinds of skills are always in short supply. Thanks to LC for their leadership in this important new initiative.”

The program is designed for students to complete in one year by taking two courses per semester. The projected course offerings for the coming academic year are shown below.

All of these courses will also count toward a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration should an individual choose to continue in that direction.

Tuition is $325 per credit hour (no fees) for a cost of $975 per 3 hour course, or $5850 for the whole program.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate from Louisiana College.

Should an individual wish to pursue additional certification through the Project Management Institute more information can be found at https://www.pmi.org/.

“We have been reaching out to area businesses and encourage anyone to call us with questions about the program,” said Dr. Adena Lejeune, chair of the Division of Business.

This is LC’s third program that is completely online. The others are: Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

For more information about these or any other LC degree