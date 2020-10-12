SNAP benefits increase slightly due to federal adjustments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will mean an increase in benefits for most Louisiana families, while allowing others who may not have been eligible to begin receiving assistance.

The adjustments went into effect into effect Oct. 1.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) also issued October benefits early - on Oct. 1 for all current recipients, instead of staggered on the 1st through 14th - due to continuing effects of Hurricane Laura.

Benefits increasing

Each year, USDA adjusts the SNAP monthly allotments based on certain food costs included in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Increases in SNAP’s maximum monthly food allotments for FFY 2020-2021 vary depending on the number of people in the household. For example, the maximum allotment for a family of one is increasing from $194 to $204 per month, while a family of four will see their benefits increase by $34 per month, from $646 to $680.

The minimum monthly allotment remains $16.

These changes will primarily impact those with no income who receive the maximum benefit amount.

Income limits and deductions

SNAP’s income eligibility standards and allowable deductions, which are based on the federal poverty level and adjusted annually based on overall inflation, are increasing. However, standard utility allowances, which are based on the average cost to heat and cool a home, remained the same. The standard telephone allowance increased slightly.

Effective April 1, households in which all members are homeless and have a qualifying shelter expense were eligible to receive a $156.74 shelter deduction. The maximum homeless shelter deduction had been $147.55.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,383 (up $29) and a net monthly income limit of $1,064 (up $23), while a family of four will be limited to gross monthly income of $2,839 (up $49) and net monthly income of $2,184 (up $38).