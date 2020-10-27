Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Contest postponed until Nov. 4

Due to the potential landfall of Tropical Storm Zeta along the Louisiana coast this week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has postponed the Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Contest.

Originally the contest was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, but has been postponed until Nov. 4.

The contest will take place in the Joe Herring Louisiana Room at LDWF Headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge, beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The public is invited to attend and appropriate COVID-19 preventive measures will be required.