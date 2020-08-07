Henderson Lake drawdown scheduled

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in coordination with St. Martin Parish Government, has scheduled a drawdown for Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish as part of its integrated management plan for aquatic vegetation control.

The southern control structure gates are scheduled to be opened on Aug. 17. The lake will dewater at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per day until it reaches 3 feet below pool stage. The dewater rate could be impacted by local rainfall in the surrounding watershed. The drawdown gates are scheduled to be closed Nov. 2 and the lake will be allowed to refill.

Houseboat owners are encouraged to take any necessary precautions soon. During the drawdown, boaters will be able to access the lake from the private ramps along the southern levee. Boaters are advised to use caution as numerous obstructions will be exposed or may be present just under the water’s surface.

The Henderson Lake Waterbody Management Plan can be viewed at: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-w....