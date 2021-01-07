Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... New and re-elected members of the Acadia Parish School Board were sworn in before the regular January meeting. Judge Hugh Brunson swore in Irvin “Choppy” Smith, Carlton McFarlain, Donnaud Williams, Johnny Yeager, Grant Link and Jasper Fontenot.

... Members of the Bulldogs in the Crowley Recreation Department basketball program are Kevin Kidwell, Jason Boudreaux, Mark Monceaux, Chase Tidwell, Chevon Sylvester, Creighton Wallis, Sean Morgan, Britt Wirtz, Alyson Habetz, Crystal Guidry and Ted Sarsfield. Coaches include Alfred Duhon and Merrit Stakes.

... Members of the Acadia Parish Mental Health Association attending the recent National meeting held in New Orleans include Helen Aaron, secretary; Phyllis Stakes, president; and Sarah Wyatt, program and publicity chairman.

20 years ago

... Individuals from Notre Dame High School who were recognized at the recent Louisiana Association of Student Councils Convention for their achievements are Alyssa Reed, winner of the first place trophy in the oratory contest; Jessica Cramer, first in the state-wide scrapbook competition; and Mrs. Sandy Melancon, the club’s advisor, recognized for serving as District 5 Advisor and elected to another term. She was also named the “Outstanding Louisiana Student Activities Advisor of the Year.”

... The new Acadia Parish Police Jury was sworn into office Tuesday evening by Crowley City Judge Barrett Harrington. The jury includes John Humble Sr., vice-president; Glen Bihm, president; Katry Martin, secretary-treasurer; Katherine LaCombe, Curtis Pellerin, Charles Labbe, Claude Courville, Joe Johnson and David Broussard.

... Mayor Robert Istre signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 15, as a national holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. On hand for the signing were, MacArthur Baker, Tiffany Ceaser, Trina Proctor and Corey McDougle.

10 years ago

... Before their regularly scheduled meeting, officials from the Village of Morse were sworn in as the village’s alderman, mayor and chief of police. On hand for the inauguration were, Donlean Gary, alderman; Dale Louviere, alderman; Peggy S. Romero, alderman; Robert “Butch” Istre, mayor; Jason “Todd” Richard, chief of police.

... Egan Elementary has selected its students of the month for December. Those students include, Annie Ardoin, Lilli Morgan, Ella Jabusch, Kayla Trahan, Christian Hebert, Madison Ardoin, Jade Hebert, Rebecca Roy, Jacob Zaunbrecher, Seth Jones and Victoria Andrus.

... Members of the Iota Volunteers for Family and Community held their regular monthly meeting at Iota Town Hall. Discussions were held to review plans for the upcoming year such as making pralines in Febuary. Among those in attendance were, Elaine Chatagnier, secretary; Ruth Ann Klumpp, Iota VFC Chapter president; Adrianne Vidrine, extension agent at LSU AgCenter; Darlene Courville, Gloria Gaspard, Joyce LeJeune, Audrey Miller and Wilma LeJeune.