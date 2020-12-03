Article Image Alt Text

Planned-2-Perfection welcomed to Rayne business community

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 3:07pm
During grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 13, Planned-2-Perfection was welcomed to the Rayne business community. Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, centered flanked by owners/operators Janet McFarlain, left, Susan Leonards, right, cuts the ribbon on the new business, joined by a number of Chamber members, friends and family members. Following the ceremonies, all were treated to light refreshments. The new Rayne business is locally owned by Leonards and McFarlain, whose love of decorating and adventures in pursuit for vintage finds prompted the two locals to open their business located at 213 North Polk Street. They also offer event decorating services, party rentals and one-of-a-kind finds. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)

