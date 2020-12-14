RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Abbie Gale Prejean, 70, who died Thursday, Dec. 10, at LGMC in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Reverend Benjamin Pitre will be celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include a sister, Annia Soileaux; her four daughters, Bernadette Abshire and her son-in-law David Abshire I, Connie Carpenter and spouse Rob Carpenter, Venessa Boudreaux and spouse Tee Boudreaux, and Kathy Trahan and her late husband Raymond Trahan; grandchildren, DesiRae Abshire and significant other Roman Bellon, Devanie Mire and spouse Corky Mire, David Abshire II “Dra” and significant other Cee Jae’ Richard, Haley Prejean and significant other Dylan, Abbie Carpenter, Bradley Prejean and spouse Amber Prejean, Shelbie Touchet and spouse Joshua Touchet, Natalie Simon and spouse Victor Simon, Tanner Boudreaux, Raymond Trahan II and spouse Brittany Trahan, and Katie Trahan and spouse Corey Trahan.

She was also G-maw to 18 great grandchildren. Even though Gmaw loved all her great-grand babies, she had a very special bond with her DemDem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Prejean; father, Abbie Thomas Veronie; mother, Fannie Comeaux; sisters, Rose Bearb and Delores Prejean Chaumont; and a son-in-law, Raymond Trahan.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

Pallbearers will include David Abshire II, Joshua Touchet, Corky Mire, Michael Cormier, Martin Seaux, Paul Shepard and Venessa Boudreaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Abshire I, Michael Cormier III “Bubs”, MiKaylah Cormier and DemiRae Cormier.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. until the funeral services on Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at Gossen Funeral Home Inc.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.