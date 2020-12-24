RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Alfred Lawrence Zaunbrecher Sr., 84, who died Wednesday, December 23, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Bryon Miller, CSsR, President of Liguori Publications, Liguori, MO will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

The Zaunbrecher family requires all guests wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at the funeral home and church. Thank you for understanding during this unprecedented time.

Alfred was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in 1955 then went on to attend SLI (ULL). He went on to serve in the Naval Reserve and was discharged in 1962. He participated in rodeos and horse shows as a calf roper. He was owner and operator of Zaunbrecher Upholestry & Glass Shop for 20 years and then became a farmer as AB&T Zaunbrecher Farms for 45 years. He also belonged to Cajunland Pigeon Club, racing homing pigeons for over 50 years, and served as a volunteer fireman for Rayne Volunteer Department for 23 years.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marceline Comeaux Zaunbrecher; seven children, Roxanne Z. Alleman, Jennifer Z. Simoneaux and spouse Greg, Karen Z. Alleman and spouse Marty, Alfred Zaunbrecher Jr. and spouse Ann, Bryan Zaunbrecher and spouse Sherri, Todd Zaunbrecher and spouse Sonya, and Kristi Z. Miller and spouse Todd; three sisters, Estelle Z. Wyatt, Irene Z. Fields and spouse Larry, and Lois Z. Harpole and spouse John; sister-in-law, Margaret P. Zaunbrecher; brother-in-law, Harold Prevost; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence H. Zaunbrecher and Marie Bollich Zaunbrecher; brother, Glenn Zaunbrecher; two sisters, Norma Z. Prevost and Janelle Z. Bourque; brother-in-law, Coy Wyatt; and granddaughter, Lindsey Alleman.

Pallbearers will be his nine grandsons, Blake Zaunbrecher, Stephen Zaunbrecher, Neil Alleman, Kevin Zaunbrecher, Brandon Zaunbrecher, Eric Zaunbrecher, Lance Alleman, Jason Alleman and Nicholas Zaunbrecher.

Deacon Denis LaCroix will lead the Rosary on Monday, December 28, at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, December 28, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, December 29, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am.

