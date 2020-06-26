RAYNE - Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, for Allen Frank Vincent, 62, who died Friday June 19, 2020.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Joiner and spouse Dennis Joiner II of Leesville; four grandchildren, Alijah Vincent, Zachariah Batiste, Dennis Joiner III and Jasmine Batiste; sister, Dawn Guidry and spouse Johnathan of Lake Arthur; two brothers, Carol Mougier and spouse Kelly of Sauicer, Mississippi and Bryan Vincent of Franklin, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews, one aunt and one uncle.

He was preceded in death by mother, Rosaline Broussard; father, Dudley Vincent; and grandmother, Mary Brasseaux.

