Allison Martina Comeaux

Monday, March 15, 2021

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Allison Martina Comeaux, 54, who died Saturday, March 13, at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.
Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her son, Zachary Comeaux and spouse Kristy Comeaux of Rockwall, Texas; three grandchildren, Peyton Marsh, Olivia Comeaux and Johnny Comeaux of Rockwall, Texas; mother, Barbara Lantier Comeaux of Rayne; two brothers, David Comeaux and spouse Rhonda Comeaux of Rayne, and Jason Comeaux and spouse Rebecca Comeaux of Mire; one sister, Andrea “Ann” Comeaux of Mire; two godchildren, Jeremy Monceaux, godchild/nephew, Jason Deuce Comeaux, nephew Blade Leger, niece Jaelynn Comeaux, nephew Ethan Comeaux, nephew Caleb Comeaux and niece Ani Comeaux; godmother, Sapha Richard of Mire; and numerous aunts and their families.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ricks Peter Comeaux; maternal grandparents, Howard and Louetta Breaux Lantier; paternal grandparents, Esta and Arsene Hebert Comeaux; and godfather, Bradley Breaux Sr.
Pallbearers will be David Comeaux, Jason Comeaux, Blade Comeaux, Ethan Comeaux, Caleb Comeaux, Jason Duece Comeaux and Peyton Marsh. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Comeaux, Johnny Comeaux and Jeremy Monceaux.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.
The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday March 17, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Allison Martina Comeaux’s name to Abundant Life Just Cares Food Bank, C/O Thelma Richard, 504 Melanie St., Rayne, LA 70578
