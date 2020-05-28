With sad hearts we want you to know that Mom has crossed the great divide. She left us Tuesday, May 26, 2020, led by the hand of Jesus. She has longed for this day for many years and as hard as it is, we are finally at peace as well knowing this was her desire.

She spent her life as a farmer’s wife, raising seven children. She was a member of the Crowley Bible Missionary Church.

Private services will take place at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Alma Petry Faulk. Rev. Randy Paul and Rev. Bill Whited will be officiating for the services.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Trevlyn Moccia (Sal) of Beverly Hills, Florida, and Jackie Schnee (Richard) of Westlake; four sons, Eddie Faulk (Kay) of Orange, Texas, Joel Faulk (Nancy) of Lake Charles, Mike Faulk (Lynne) of Lake Charles, and Andy Faulk(Cindy) of Crowley; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Faulk is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dempsey Faulk; one son, Errol Faulk; one granddaughter, Emili Faulk; her parents, Archie and Lavenia Sarver Petry; and 10 siblings.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.