A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Angelina Cramer Gonthier, 82, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 3:40 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Mrs. Gonthier is survived by two daughters, Karen G. McBride of Crowley, and Donna G. Domingue and husband Jay of Crowley; one son, Keith A. Gonthier and wife Stephanie of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren, Blake Gonthier, Miles McBride, Mollie McBride, Emma Domingue, Ellen Domingue, Erin Domingue, Jared Gonthier and Logan Gonthier; four sisters, Barbara C. DuBose of Lake Charles, Bernadette C. Guidry and husband Douglas, Theresa C. Doucet, and Loretta C. Boudreaux and husband Glenn, all of Rayne; sister-in-law, Catherine G. Cramer of Opelousas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Joseph Gonthier; her parents, Jacob and Mary Magdelena Habetz Cramer; two sisters, Sister Clare Cramer, O Carm,, and Alberta Cramer Hebert and husband Leland; one brother, Leonard “Jake” Cramer; brothers-in-law, Stephen DuBose, Lawrence Doucet, and Alfred Gonthier and wife Jeanitta.

The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Gonthier be made to, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael Elementary School, Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish or St. Aloysius Catholic School in Baton Rouge.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.