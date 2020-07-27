A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Anna Belle Richard Hebert, 85, who passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family from a long battle with Dementia.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

The family had requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary was recited at 11 a.m. Monday.

Anna was a dedicated caregiver to multiple people in her family and she would never not help anyone that was in need. She will be extremely missed by her family and everyone who loved her. Mrs. Hebert was dedicated lifelong member of St. Michael Chapel in Egan.

She is survived by three children, Randy J. Hebert and wife Janese of Lake Charles, Cynthia H. Roy and husband Dudley of Iota, and Sheila H. Cart of Iota; four siblings, Letha Davis and husband Bob of Shreveport, Mary Husser and husband Galen of Houston, Texas, Linda McNeil of Lafayette; and Ronnie Richard and his wife Cathy of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Tiffany Droddy and husband Dustin, Lisa Fontenot and husband Chris, Danielle Hofmeister and husband Karl, Erin Cuccio and husband Blake, Laci Hebert, and Ryan Cart and wife Kathleen; four step-grandchildren, Jamie Thibodeaux, Sydney Fruge, and Hannah Fruge; 23 great-grandchildren; and Gabby, her beloved pet Chihuahua.

Mrs. Hebert is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey J. Hebert; her parents, Norris and Bertha LeDoux Richard; three brothers, James, Olden, and Peter Richard; one-son-in-law, Stanley Cart; and one daughter-in-law, Arlene Hebert.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Faye and Candace; her nurses Ashley, Crystal, and Charlotte with Bridgeway Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.