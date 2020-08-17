A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Anna Lucille Hains, 90, who died peacefully at home on Aug. 14, 2020.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours from 9:30 a.m. to service time at Immaculate Heart of Mary. A rosary will be recited at 9:45 a.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She was born on July 7, 1930, to Joseph Dell Hains Sr. and Linda Meaux Hains. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School.

She was a devout catholic at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She was member the IHM Ladies Rosary Altar Society serving as treasurer for over 40 years.

She supported Redemptorist Catholic School for many years by purchasing computers, tablets and desks for classrooms and teachers and buying raffle tickets, dinners and monetary donations when asked.

She was a member of Sacre Coeur Kaycee Ladies Auxiliary, serving as corresponding secretary. She worked at First National Bank as a teller for over 40 years and was a past member of the Crowley Town Club.

Affectionally known by all as “Cile,” she was a caring, loving and kind person, who loved baking, babysitting and traveling with family. She was famous for her homemade brownies and enjoyed taking her great nieces and nephews to the movies.

She is survived by one brother, John E. Hains and wife Beverly of Crowley; her godchild, Jordan Puissegur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Dell Hains Sr. and Linda Meaux Hains; two sisters, Florence H. Furlow and Theresa Hains; two brothers, Lawrence B. Hains and Dr. J.D. Hains Jr.; nephew, Keith Furlow; two nieces, Dorian Wilson and Carol LeMoine; and great-nephew, Gerard Hains.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Hains, Brent Hains, Dell Hains, Michael Furlow, Steffan McBride and Jordan Puissegur.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in “Cile’s” name to, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 901 E. Elm St., Crowley, LA 70526.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson. com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.