A private funeral ceremony, officiated by Father Jude Thierry, was held on July 21 for Audrey Stanford Truax, who was called home to eternal rest on July 17, 2020, at 11:56 p.m., at the age of 94.

Audrey was born in Crowley on July 6, 1926, to parents Oliver Perry Stanford and Ella Leger Stanford. She married Shelby Daniel Truax on March 6, 1943, and they later had five children.

Audrey was relentless in her pursuit of knowledge and managed to earn a master’s degree in education and served as a teacher, counselor and principal. Known for her tenacity, intelligence and advocacy for underprivileged children, she was beloved by her students and peers, alike.

Audrey was also an advocate for women’s rights, fighting for equal pay, and helping to secure insurance and retirement benefits for all school board employees. She was a pillar of the Egan community and was instrumental in building the Egan church and later, paving its parking lot. She fought tirelessly against the expansion of the Acadia parish landfill and ensured we won the battle against “worldwide trash.”

She also played a pivotal role in bringing the water system to our community. Above all, Audrey was most proud of her Catholic faith and loving family. She could often be found reciting a rosary and even had a reserved pew in the Egan church where she attended mass faithfully until she was physically unable to do so. She was a beloved, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Truax is survived by her four children: son, Roderick (Ricky) Truax and his wife Mary of Sulphur; three daughters, Glynda Truax Thevis and her husband Michael of Beaumont, Texas, Geralyn Truax Pousson and her husband John of Covington, and Deborah Truax Hebert and her husband Cecil of Egan; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; and 19 great-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.

Mrs. Truax was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Ella Stanford; one daughter, Shelby Jean Truax; her husband of 70 years, Shelby Truax; one brother, Alton Stanford of Egan; two great-grandsons, Jacob Craig Zaunbrecher and Rustin Roy Cassedy; and grandson-in-law, Stephen C. Voitier.

Pallbearers were Coby Hebert, Andrew Hebert, Chris Pousson, Ricky Truax, Joe Voitier and Ben Voitier. Honorary pallbearers were Chad Thevis, Daniel Thevis, Blain Zaunbrecher and Jack Cassedy. Lector readers were Coby Hebert and Audrey Richard.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gretchen John (granddaughter) and Dr. Saini for their excellent medical care and compassion.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.