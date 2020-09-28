Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Benjamin Todd Fruge, 45, who died Friday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by his family.

A rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, by the Catholic Daughters.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Iota.

Rev. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, will be the celebrant of the Memorial Mass and will conduct the memorial services.

Ben was a graduate of Iota High School in 1993 then went on to join the United States Navy for five years.

Survivors include his wife, Christi Edinger; four children, Connor Fruge Mire, Cameron Fruge Mire, Madelyn Fruge and Maddox Fruge; father, Joseph Winston Fruge; mother, Rebecca Faye Cart; uncles and aunts, Cecil James Cart and spouse Barbara, Kathleen Cart Guidroz and spouse Marcus, Linda Baronet Kent, Keith Fruge, Sidney P. Fruge Jr.; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Calvin James Cart; maternal grandmother, Lillie Mae Cart Aucoin; paternal grandfather, Sidney P. Fruge Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Theresa Daigle Fruge.

