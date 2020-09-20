RAYNE - Funeral services were held Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Benny Dale Stelly, 72, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Rayne.

Deacon Tommy Adams with St. Joseph Catholic Church conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Fisette Stelly of Rayne; one daughter, Lisa Stelly Blanchard and spouse Keith Blanchard; three sons, Bryan Stelly and spouse Elizabeth of Rayne, Joshua Stelly, and Jarritt Stelly and spouse April Stelly; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Stelly Guidry and spouse Carl “Boo” Guidry of Rayne; and a brother, Mike Stelly and companion Michelle Thibodeaux of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jude Stelly; father, Walter Stelly; and mother, Polly Arceneaux Stelly.

A Rosary was prayed Saturday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.