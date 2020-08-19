Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 17, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Betty Ann Guidry Bush, 92, who died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery #2 in Church Point.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Betty was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the America Court Rayne #844 for 60 years.

Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond and Elizabeth “Liz” Bush Mooney and spouse Mike of Rayne; son, David Bush and spouse Sandy of Rayne; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Bush.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James R. Bush Sr.; two sons, Dr. James “Jim” Bush Jr. and John “Jerome” Bush; son-in-law, Darrell John Stutes; one granddaughter, Christine Stutes; two grandsons, Benjamin “Ben” James Stutes and Derek Bush; parents, Senator Oscar Guidry and Anita Horecky Guidry; and four siblings, Owen Guidry, Terry Guidry, Donna Guidry Onebane and Julia Nelda Guidry Fontenot.

A Rosary was prayed Monday, Aug. 17, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday Aug. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pallbearers were Seth Mooney, Johnny Stutes, John Christopher Bush, Luke Scheufens, Michael Bush and John Anthony Bush.

