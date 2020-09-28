Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Bobbie Tooke Boudreaux were held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Zwolle with Rev. Lisa Turnbull officiating.

Interment immediately followed at Bayou Scie Cemetery in Zwolle.

Bobbie was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Zwolle to Mary Julia (McGurk) Tooke and James Arthur Tooke and she entered into rest on Sept. 23, 2020, in Crowley.

One of her biggest accomplishments she was so proud of was the fact that her senior year at Belmont High School she was a member of the Powerhouse women’s basketball team that were state champions in 1953.

Mrs. Bobbie worked many years as an assistant manager for Bell South telephone company. She took great pride in having this job and she strived to make sure her position was completed with the utmost professionalism.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Arthur Tooke; her husband, Ira John Boudreaux; her sister, Doris Tooke Welker; her brothers, Arthur Duhart Tooke, Alvin Tooke, Cecil Tooke and Parrot Tooke; and a great-nephew, James Tooke.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her nieces, Mary Alice Welker Bourland and William, Ann Bourland Velasco, Marie Bourland Hill, Margaret Tooke and Glenn, Deborah Tooke Taylor and Stanley, and Sonia Marie Tooke Wood and Jim; her nephews, Bob Tooke and Allen Tooke. She also leaves behind a host of friends and other relatives.

Condolences can be made online to the family at www.rose-neath.com.

Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Many Chapel, 9891 Texas Highway, Many, was in charge of arrangements.