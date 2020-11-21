Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley for Bobby Ray Kibodeaux, 81, who died at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Camelot Place of Rayne.

Rev. Burl Adams, pastor of The First Baptist Church of Church Point, will celebrate the services.

Burial will follow in the North Hanks Cemetery.

Visitation began on Saturday at 10 a.m. and continues until service time.

Mr. Bobby was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Estherwood. He worked as a dragline operator, building bridges and roads most of his life.

He enjoyed working with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary of Acadia Parish. He grew up hunting and fishing with his brothers and he loved spending time at his camp with his family and friends.

Mr. Kibodeaux is survived by his wife, Liese Marsh Kibodeaux of Crowley; his daughter, Karla Patin and husband Dale of The Colony, Texas; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Bolen and husband Benjamin of Savannah, Texas, and Sydney Patin of Loveland, Colorado; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Millie Bolen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Viola Robinson Kibodeaux; three brothers, Edward, Wallace and Morris Kibodeaux; and three sisters, Myrtle K. Nolan, Pansy K. Fontenot and Daisy K. King.

