The family and friends of Bonita “Bonnie” Fuentes Ivy are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Aug. 16, 2020, at the age of 49.

Bonnie was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Manuel Fuentes and Florida “Flo” Dumesnil on Nov. 25, 1970.

She liked fishing and working on the farm, taking care of the baby calves. Bonnie enjoyed taking care of her dogs and making bath bombs. She was also a breast cancer survivor.

Bonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Dwight (Lauren) Douget of Lake Charles, Ashton Douget of Hathaway and Grant Myers of Mathis, Texas; daughters, Felicia (Zach) Sonnier of Hathaway and Lydia Myers of Jennings; step-daughter, Ashley (Trey) Stallings of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Gunner and Abigail Sonnier; and brothers, Manuel Fuentes Jr of Lafayette, Carlos Fuentes of Eunice, Chris Fuentes of Baton Rouge and Tim Fuentes of Columba, Maryland.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Flo D. Fuentes; beloved husband, Bennie “Ben” Ivy; son, Chandler Douget; and brother, Tony Fuentes.

A Memorial Service for Bonnie Ivy will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Josh Belt officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will begin at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 20, from noon until the time of her Memorial Service.

Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

