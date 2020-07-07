Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Calvin L. Spell, 84, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 12:04 a.m. at Southwind Nursing in Crowley.

Br. Gerard Morgan, from Northside Assemble of God Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the service.

Burial will be held in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until time of services, all in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Spell was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Spell; his parents, Thomas Kuling Spell Sr. and Hazel Dale Foreman; several brothers and sisters.

Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, is in charge of all of the arrangements.