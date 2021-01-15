Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Carolyn Jernigan Prather, 80, who died at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her residence in Crowley surrounded by her loving family.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, associate pastor of Northside Assembly of God, will celebrate the funeral services.

The burial will follow in the Elizabeth Memorial Cemetery in Branch.

Visitation may be observed Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

She was born June 9, 1940, in Taylorsville, Mississippi, to the late Brice and Maggie Ainsworth Jernigan. She loved to sew and spend time with her family.

She and the love of her life, the late Charles Edward Prather Sr., loved the Lord and were lifelong members of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Prather of Crowley; two sons, Charles Edward Prather Jr. and Parks A. Prather, both of Crowley; one brother, George Jernigan of Magee, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Cody Morgan, Kandyce Dugas, Brooke Prather, Blake Prather, Bryce Prather and Briley Prather; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and three sisters.

