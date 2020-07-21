A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Catherine Frey Fontenot, 88, who passed away July 19, 2020 at Camelot Brookside in Jennings.

Fr. Jude Thierry pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Catherine was a proud Alumni of St. Francis High School. She retired as a clerk for the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court. Mrs. Fontenot was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, member of the Court St. Francis 1519 Catholic Daughters, and a member of St. Joseph Choir.

She is survived by two brothers, Sylvester and Harold Frey; her step-children, Dirck (Marty) Fontenot and their sons, Kadon and Regan, Marsha Coco, Paula Savant, Sheila (Rick) Raingel, Jerome (Kelly) Fontenot; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She’s held a very special place in the hearts of nieces and nephews including her special caretaker Anne Frey Ritter.

Catherine is preceded in death by husband, Launey Fontenot; one step-daughter, Michelle Fontenot; one step-granddaughter, Karen Savant, sons-in-law, Greg Coco, and Dale Savant; four sisters and spouses, Mania Marie Frey, Ceil (Ed) Leger, Clara (Carlton) LeJeune, and Amelia (J.D.) Bertrand; six brothers and spouses, Walter Frey, Jimmy (Ethel) Frey, Frank (Verlie) Frey, August (Etta) Frey, Richard (Anna) Frey, and Bobby (Sybil) Frey; sisters-in-law, Helen Frey, and Donna Lou Frey; her nephews, Mark Frey, David Frey, John Daniel Bertrand, and Daniel McClung.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Elementary School in Iota.

Special thanks for the years of professional loving care given from the entire staff at Camelot Brookside and her hospice nurses, Ashlee and Denise, and the residents for treating her as the Queen of Camelot.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.