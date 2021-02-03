Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Chance Gerard Andrepont, 40, who passed away Feb. 3, 2021, in Opelousas.

He is survived by his mother, Becky Hoffman Andrepont (Mike Quebodeaux) of Crowley; one brother, Tyler “Buddha” Andrepont of Crowley; his fiancé, Mandi Gaspard of Arnaudville; his aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Trahan (Randy) of Crowley, Teda Hoffpauir (Mark) of Crowley, Mike Hoffman (Barbara) of Gueydan, Randy Hoffman (Marguerite) of Youngsville; Anna Savoie (Mike) of Houston, Texas, and Linda Andrepont of Sunset; his godchild, Meagan Swacker of Crowley; and numerous cousins.

Chance is preceded in death by his father, Gary Andrepont; his maternal grandparents, George “Boonie” and Gertrude Hoffman; his paternal grandparents, Jessie and Alice Andrepont; his uncle, Charles Andrepont; and one cousin, Sash Andrepont.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.